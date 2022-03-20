Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,630 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,337.56.

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

