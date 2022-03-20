ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €14.00 ($15.38) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €15.00 ($16.48).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.