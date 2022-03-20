$433.62 Million in Sales Expected for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) will report $433.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HUYA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.91 million to $440.76 million. HUYA reported sales of $458.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HUYA.

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA lowered their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

HUYA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. HUYA has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,587,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

