Contrasting Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A Poshmark -28.49% -10.41% -5.70%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and Poshmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 Poshmark 0 7 5 0 2.42

Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus price target of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 141.31%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 96.41%. Given Lulus Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lulus Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Poshmark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lulus Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Poshmark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.14 N/A N/A N/A Poshmark $262.08 million 3.77 $16.84 million ($1.63) -7.87

Poshmark has higher revenue and earnings than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Summary

Lulus Fashion Lounge beats Poshmark on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

