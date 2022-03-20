Financial Survey: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) vs. Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Canoo alerts:

67.6% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canoo and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 0 3 0 2.50 REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.41%. REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 418.02%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Canoo.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -54.19% -40.93% REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 568.03 -$346.77 million ($1.52) -3.99 REE Automotive $10,000.00 69,561.48 -$505.33 million N/A N/A

Canoo has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canoo beats REE Automotive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.