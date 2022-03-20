Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.37 million, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 90.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

