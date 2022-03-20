AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.66 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

