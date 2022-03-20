Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
