Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.