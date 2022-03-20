Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $451.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.12.

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the period. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

