Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Down 2.3%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 82 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 599,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $586.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Conn’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Conn’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Conn’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Conn’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

