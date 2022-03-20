Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 71,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,261,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

