Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 3.4% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54. 2,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,149,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

