OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Up 4.6%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 7,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,047,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCFT. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

