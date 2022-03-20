GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.08. 28 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 70,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHRS. increased their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

