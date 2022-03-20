GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.08. 28 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 70,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHRS. increased their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.
About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.