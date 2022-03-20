AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALOT. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $106.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

