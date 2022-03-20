AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALOT. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $106.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
