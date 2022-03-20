Raymond James Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $47.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $387.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

