Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $656.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ACBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,037,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,619,000 after purchasing an additional 939,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

