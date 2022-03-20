ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AACG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.