StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.27 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

