B. Riley Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $77.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.

ZION stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $96,504,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 188,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

