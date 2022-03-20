B. Riley Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $77.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.
ZION stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.
In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $96,504,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 188,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
