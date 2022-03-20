Jet2 (LON:JET2) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.55) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.55) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.84).

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,190.50 ($15.48) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,257.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,195.51. Jet2 has a 1 year low of GBX 912.40 ($11.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.46). The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

