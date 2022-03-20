Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.65) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 572.40 ($7.44).

Get OSB Group alerts:

LON OSB opened at GBX 567.50 ($7.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.51 ($7.65). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 527.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 515.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 21.10 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

OSB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.