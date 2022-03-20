Berenberg Bank Trims Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Target Price to £131.20

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from £151 ($196.36) to £131.20 ($170.61) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a £135.90 ($176.72) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a £115 ($149.54) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £124.02 ($161.27).

SPX opened at £130.70 ($169.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is £124.96 and its 200-day moving average is £146.70. The stock has a market cap of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £107.85 ($140.25) and a twelve month high of £172.25 ($223.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 97.50 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($159.95), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($854,282.18).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

