Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) will report sales of $46.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.82 million. Open Lending reported sales of $44.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $222.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.29 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $272.57 million, with estimates ranging from $266.34 million to $274.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares in the last quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $169,615,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after buying an additional 127,856 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Open Lending by 36.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after buying an additional 781,947 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPRO opened at $19.53 on Friday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

