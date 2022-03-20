Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

CFX stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37.

Shares of Colfax are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $108,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

