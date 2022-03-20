KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

