PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $62,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $122,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,640 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

