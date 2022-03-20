Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Oatly Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 15.08.

Oatly Group stock opened at 5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.17. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 4.66 and a twelve month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 229,741 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

