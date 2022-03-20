Zacks Investment Research Lowers PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

PowerFleet stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

In other news, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 954.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

