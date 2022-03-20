JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Neutral

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

NYSE:AMX opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

