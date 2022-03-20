Piper Sandler Increases Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $22.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of MDRX opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 242,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

