Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fraport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $29.39 on Friday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

