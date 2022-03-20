Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VOR. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $314.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 273,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

