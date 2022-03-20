AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.
Several research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
T stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.