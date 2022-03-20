Barclays Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.71 ($11.77) on Thursday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.37.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

