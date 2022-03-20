Guess?, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Guess? in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GES stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.