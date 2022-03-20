StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Nuance Communications ( NASDAQ:NUAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $149,140,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 384,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,258,000 after buying an additional 209,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 246,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.