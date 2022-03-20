Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

WSO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock opened at $308.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.02 and a 200 day moving average of $288.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco has a 12-month low of $250.03 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.