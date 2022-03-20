IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IRIX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

IRIX stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.22.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

