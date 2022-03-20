Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:KW opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $24.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

