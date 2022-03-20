Scotiabank Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$26.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:ORGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.30. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

