Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) PT Raised to C$7.00

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at C$2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$362.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.23. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of C$1.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

In related news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$324,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,113 shares in the company, valued at C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

