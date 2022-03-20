Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) PT Raised to C$1.50

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS LCRTF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.
About Leucrotta Exploration (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leucrotta Exploration (LCRTF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.