Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) PT Raised to C$1.50

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LCRTF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

