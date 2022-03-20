NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. NexTech AR Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.90.
