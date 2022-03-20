NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. NexTech AR Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.90.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

