OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $144.03 and a twelve month high of $191.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.06.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

