Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.47.

Russel Metals stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

