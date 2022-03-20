Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT Lowered to €115.00

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSLLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $102.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.46. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $100.46 and a 1-year high of $162.80.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $430.71 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

