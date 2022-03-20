Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SDXAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $16.48 on Friday. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

