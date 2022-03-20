Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of VCTR opened at $32.23 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,975,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

