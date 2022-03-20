Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 88,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 631,995 shares.The stock last traded at $118.37 and had previously closed at $117.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,670,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,927,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

